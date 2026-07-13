Ukrainian president awards Order of Freedom to French counterpart, calling him ‘true friend’ of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss strengthening Ukraine ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting Ukrainian president awards Order of Freedom to French counterpart, calling him ‘true friend’ of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday reiterated the importance of strengthening his country, particularly its air defenses, during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

In a statement on US social media company X, Zelenskyy said he and Macron had a “productive” meeting during which they discussed priorities ahead of meetings of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and the Coalition of the Willing, as well as bilateral cooperation.

“We spoke in detail about the situation on the front and Ukraine’s needs in protecting people from Russian attacks. It is important to strengthen Ukraine, reinforce our air defenses, and accelerate the development of Europe’s anti-ballistic capabilities,” Zelenskyy said.

Noting that France has the capabilities and advanced technologies needed to help Ukraine in this regard, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would work on the issue together with its allies.

Zelenskyy also said bilateral ties had reached a “truly strategic level,” largely due to Macron’s personal efforts.

“Today, I thanked Emmanuel for his assistance and support throughout these years and awarded the Order of Freedom to the President, a true friend of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy added.

Paris will host the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting on Ukraine later Monday, a session Macron said would include new announcements on military capabilities, industrial cooperation and efforts to counter Russia’s shadow fleet.

The 37-country initiative, launched in March 2025 under the leadership of the UK and France, aims to help enforce a potential peace agreement in Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu will also attend, marking the first time Moldova participating in a coalition meeting.