Trump says US has 'massive' munitions stockpiles, warns of jail for 'leakers' President claims defense firms building 'largest number of plants'

US President Donald Trump denied reports that the US faces shortages of key munitions, insisting the country has ample stockpiles and warning that those responsible for leaking such claims will face prosecution.

"The U.S. has massive amounts of 'munitions,' especially of certain types," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country's history."

"The 'leakers' of these treasonous statements are being hunted down," he added. "Long term jail sentences will be sought!"

The statement came after multiple US media outlets reported that depleted interceptor stockpiles had factored into the administration's decision to hold off on additional strikes on Iran.

According to the Washington Post, Trump confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Cabinet meeting last week at Camp David in Maryland over severe munitions shortages that have constrained military options against Iran.

The White House and the Pentagon denied the report.