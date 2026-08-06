4 others wounded, says Israeli media, amid ongoing raids in Lebanon despite truce

2 Israeli soldiers killed in explosive device blast in southern Lebanon 4 others wounded, says Israeli media, amid ongoing raids in Lebanon despite truce

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and four others injured as an explosive device detonated in southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Thursday, amid Tel Aviv's ongoing incursions in Lebanon despite a ceasefire.

The incident took place in the town of Majdal Zoun, Tyre district, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

In a press release, the Israeli army also confirmed that two of its soldiers were killed on Wednesday.

Beirut and Tel Aviv are currently holding a seventh round of US-brokered talks in Rome. The three-day talks meant to discuss the ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, among other topics, are expected to conclude on Thursday.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israel's attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed at least 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.