France grants Ukraine missile production licences as Macron announces new military support

Aysu Bicer
13 July 2026•Update: 13 July 2026
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will grant Ukraine licenses to manufacture French-designed missiles, following what he described as a model similar to be used by the US.
Speaking at a press conference after a "coalition of willing" meeting in Paris on Monday, Macron said Ukraine would be allowed to produce weapons including Aster-30 anti-ballistic missiles, AASM Hammer precision-guided bombs and SCALP long-range cruise missiles.
The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities as the war with Russia continues.
Macron also revealed that Kyiv agreed to purchase 16 Rafale fighter jets produced by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. The aircraft are expected to enter service in Ukraine by 2028 or 2029.
He added that Ukraine will also buy the SAMP-T air defense system, a Franco-Italian platform designed to counter missile and aircraft threats.
"A multinational force will carry out military exercises with Ukraine in neighboring countries," Macron said.