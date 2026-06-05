Parliament expected to vote on proposed government within 10 days

Romanian president nominates Eugen Tomac for prime minister Parliament expected to vote on proposed government within 10 days

Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Thursday nominated Member of the European Parliament Eugen Tomac as prime minister.

Under the constitution, the prime minister-designate must seek parliament's confidence vote on the government's program and full cabinet list within 10 days of nomination, Romanian news agency Agerpres reported.

If approved by parliament, Tomac will become Romania's next prime minister.

According to Agerpres, Tomac was a founding member and president of the League of Young Romanians Everywhere and later served as an expert on relations with Romanians abroad in the Presidential Administration.

He subsequently held several government positions, including secretary of state for Romanians abroad, before becoming a state adviser in the Presidential Administration.

Tomac entered parliament in 2012 as a deputy representing the Romanian diaspora and later joined the People's Movement Party (PMP), serving several terms as its chairman.

He was elected to the European Parliament in 2019 and re-elected in 2024 on the list of the United Right Alliance.

Agerpres reported that Tomac currently serves as a member of the European Parliament in the Renew Europe group and sits on the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education, while also taking part in several parliamentary delegations.