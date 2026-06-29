Several Swiss weather stations record 13 consecutive days above 30C (86F), setting new prolonged-heat record

Record-breaking heat wave continues across Switzerland as temperatures top 30C Several Swiss weather stations record 13 consecutive days above 30C (86F), setting new prolonged-heat record

Several Swiss weather stations have recorded new heat wave duration records as high temperatures persisted across the country, the Swiss meteorological service said Monday.

By midday, stations in Bern/Zollikofen, Payerne, Buchs/Aarau and Pully had each logged 13 consecutive days with temperatures above 30C (86F), marking new records for prolonged heat, according to Swissinfo news portal.

In other locations, including Zurich/Fluntern, Schaffhausen, Delemont, Fribourg and Altdorf, existing heat wave duration records were matched Monday.

St. Gallen also surpassed its previous benchmark, extending its heat wave duration record from three to five consecutive days above 30C.

In Switzerland, a heat wave is defined as consecutive days with maximum temperatures above 30C.

Over the weekend, extreme temperatures were also recorded, with Basel/Binningen and Beznau reaching 39C (102F), setting new all-time June highs.

Meteorologists said a significant drop in temperatures was expected later Monday, potentially bringing relief after the prolonged heat wave.