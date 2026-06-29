Proposed legislation aims to accelerate deportations, establish new appeals authority and restrict interpretation of some human rights protections

UK plans to use trained members of public in asylum appeal cases Proposed legislation aims to accelerate deportations, establish new appeals authority and restrict interpretation of some human rights protections

Members of the public could be given a role in deciding asylum appeals under plans to overhaul the UK's immigration system.

The proposals, set to be introduced as part of the Immigration and Asylum Bill on Tuesday, would establish an Independent Immigration Appeals Authority (IIAA) made up of "professionally trained and independently appointed" adjudicators from a range of backgrounds, according to a report by the Times.

Under the plans, members of the public would receive magistrate-style training before overseeing appeals against rejected asylum claims.

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the wider reforms are intended to make it easier and quicker to remove failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals. The government has pledged to remove 45,000 failed claimants and foreign offenders.

The legislation would also introduce a fast-track process for appeals involving the most dangerous foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers judged to have made spurious human rights claims, with the aim of speeding up their removal from the UK.

However, the changes could also result in successful claims being processed more quickly.

The IIAA would be responsible for identifying cases considered to be in the "public interest," including "high-harm" foreign offenders and human rights claims deemed "clearly without merit," according to the Home Office.

The government said this would apply to claims supported by very little evidence or made at the last minute, where it believes legal challenges are being used to delay removal.

The reforms would also tighten the application of human rights law, including new restrictions on how judges can interpret family rights protected under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Home Secretary is pressing ahead with the legislation after discussions with Andy Burnham, who has given his approval despite opposition from Labour MPs.