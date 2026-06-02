Poverty rate in Germany reaches new record high: Report Over 13M people classified as poor, says report by German Parity Welfare Association

Germany's poverty rate surged to a record high of 16.1% in 2025, leaving around 13.3 million people listed as poor, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Parity Welfare Association, an umbrella group for charitable organizations in the country.

“Social divisions in Germany are widening. 13.3 million people live in poverty, and the poverty rate has risen to 16.1 percent.

"At the same time, the gap between regions and demographic groups is growing. While poverty is increasing overall, it is becoming particularly entrenched among older adults, women, and single parents," Joachim Rock, the executive director of the association, said in a statement.

“We are seeing a society that is drifting further apart socially. People can feel this. Discussing yet more cuts now fuels fear and uncertainty. This plays into the hands of populists and extremists,” he added.

According to the EU's definition, people are considered at risk of poverty if their income is below 60% of the national median. In Germany, that threshold was €1,446 ($1,683) per month for a single-person household and €3,036 for a household with two adults and two children under 14.

The report said many households were having a hard time to cover everyday expenses as 6.9% of the population lacked sufficient income last year to meet regular living costs, among them higher energy bills and replacing essential household appliances.

With a poverty rate of 19.5%, nearly one in five people aged 65 and older is now affected. Among women over 75, the figure is as high as 21.3%. People living alone face a particularly high risk of poverty at 30.3%, while single parents face a risk of 28.9%.

“The fact that older people—after a long working life—and households with children are particularly affected highlights the existing shortcomings in the welfare state. Implementing further cuts does not combat crises; it exacerbates them,” Rock warned.

