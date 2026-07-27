Team held Tunisian authorities ‘fully responsible for his safety and for any harm that may befall him’

Ghannouchi’s defense team urges Tunisian authorities to allow access to jailed Ennahda leader over health issues Team held Tunisian authorities ‘fully responsible for his safety and for any harm that may befall him’

The defense team of jailed Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi on Monday demanded Tunisian authorities “immediately” disclose his health condition and allow his lawyers and family to visit him, amid concerns over his well-being.

In a statement posted on Facebook under the title “11 Days of Enforced Disappearance,” the defense team said none of Ghannouchi’s lawyers or family members had been able to visit or contact him.

The team cited “conflicting information about his condition and whereabouts,” stating that there had been no official clarification about his location or health.

It said the continued denial of visits, particularly given Ghannouchi’s advanced age and health condition, represented “a new episode of mistreatment” and violated his fundamental rights as a detainee.

These include “his right to communicate with his lawyers and family and to receive appropriate medical care,” it added.

The defense team said the restrictions also constituted “a clear violation of Tunisian laws and international agreements ratified by the Tunisian state.”

It demanded “the immediate disclosure of his health condition” and called for his lawyers and family to be allowed to visit him “without delay.”

The defense team held Tunisian authorities “fully responsible for his safety and for any harm that may befall him.”

There was no immediate comment from Tunisian authorities as of 1340GMT.