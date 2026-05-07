Pope, Polish premier discuss ongoing war in Ukraine, global issues Talks at Vatican cover bilateral relations, education, international issues, says Vatican

Pope Leo XIV and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Thursday discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Warsaw's role in the EU during their meeting at the Vatican, according to both the Vatican and Polish authorities.

Authorities said that the duo's meeting also addressed the broader global issues.

The Vatican said the talks were “cordial” and highlighted “good relations” between the two sides.

Poland's social and economic situation, as well as Church-state relations, particularly in education and ethical issues, were also underlined at the meeting.

The Polish government said the meeting focused on peace, reconciliation and global unity.

Tusk said that the pope reaffirmed "the need for peace, reconciliation, and uniting people of goodwill around the world.”

Citing the pope's remarks, Tusk added that the pontiff underlined that “truth is stronger than lies," stressing the importance of dialogue and solidarity over confrontation.

Tusk confirmed that the pope accepted an invitation to visit Poland.