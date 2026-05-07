Italian premier, Hungary's premier-elect vow closer cooperation

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar pledged closer cooperation during talks Thursday in Rome, which focused on migration, defense and economic ties.

Meloni hosted Magyar at the Palazzo Chigi for what the Italian government described as an initial exchange of views that confirmed the "solidity" of relations between Italy and Hungary, according to a statement from the Italian premier's office.

The two leaders discussed key issues, including defense cooperation, as well as priorities on the EU’s agenda, such as strengthening European competitiveness and managing migration.

They also exchanged views on international crises and agreed to remain in close contact.

Magyar wrote on the US social media platform X following the meeting that the talks were "constructive and forward-looking."

"We agreed that Italy and Hungary are closely aligned on many issues -- from determined action against illegal migration, to the EU accession of the Western Balkans, and the strengthening of member states’ competitiveness," he wrote.

Magyar added that he invited Meloni to Hungary and that both sides agreed to support stronger investment cooperation between the two countries.

Magyar's Tisza party beat Viktor Orban in the April 12 parliamentary elections, ending Orban's 16-year rule.