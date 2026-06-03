Storm struck Wakayama Prefecture before sweeping across central and eastern Japan, prompting highest-level flood warnings, reports media

Tropical Storm Jangmi makes landfall in Japan, triggers flood warnings, travel disruptions Storm struck Wakayama Prefecture before sweeping across central and eastern Japan, prompting highest-level flood warnings, reports media

Tropical Storm Jangmi, known in Japan as Taifu No. 6, made landfall in southern Wakayama Prefecture early Wednesday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds, and flooding risks across a broad swath of central and eastern Japan, reported local media.

The storm made landfall near Wakayama's southern coast before moving northeast along the country's Pacific coast, reports The Japan Times.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued rare Level 5 special flood warnings—the highest alert level—for areas affected by rising rivers and severe flooding.

In Wakayama, flooding was reported along the Koza River, prompting emergency warnings before authorities later downgraded the alert level as conditions gradually improved.

Officials nevertheless urged residents to remain vigilant amid ongoing risks from swollen rivers, landslides, and additional rainfall.

Jangmi’s impact extended far beyond western Japan. Hundreds of flights were canceled, rail services were suspended or delayed, and evacuation advisories were issued for residents in multiple prefectures, Kyodo News reported.

Major manufacturers, including automotive companies, temporarily halted operations as a precaution against the severe weather.

Power outages affected tens of thousands of households as strong winds swept across the country.

The storm, which previously passed through Okinawa, weakened after landfall but continued moving toward the Tokyo metropolitan region.

Meteorologists warned that heavy rainfall could persist through Thursday, raising the risk of flooding and other weather-related disasters across eastern Japan.