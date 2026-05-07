Spain summons Israeli charge d'affaires again over detention of flotilla activist Foreign minister says interception of Gaza-bound vessel violated international law

Spain summoned Israel’s charge d’affaires for a second time over the detention of a Spanish activist aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

Addressing an extraordinary session of parliament, Albares said Israeli diplomat Dana Erlich was summoned on Wednesday to convey that the continued detention of Spanish-Palestinian activist Saif Abukeshek was "inadmissible."

Spain considers the interception of the vessel in international waters and the detention of its crew to be "contrary to international law," Albares said.

“It is unacceptable that in international waters vessels are boarded, their crew members detained and the vessels disabled,” he added.

The activist, Saif Abukeshek, was detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla near Greece on April 29, alongside Brazilian activist Thiago Avila.

The two were among dozens of activists who had set sail to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, and remain in detention until at least Sunday.