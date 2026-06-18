Paris airport unions call for strike over security clearance rules Workers protest alleged tightening of badge authorization procedures at major airports

Unions representing workers at Paris airports have called a strike on Thursday to protest stricter security clearance reviews that they say could result in employees losing access badges required to work in restricted airport areas.

According to the unions, the Paris police prefecture has tightened the criteria for granting and renewing security authorizations, which are required to obtain airport security badges.

The action will affect workers at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports.

They argue that some workers risk losing their jobs because badge applications can be rejected or withdrawn over old legal cases or minor offenses.

The unions are calling for the creation of a joint review body to examine disputed cases and for temporary badges to be issued while appeals are ongoing.

A demonstration is planned outside the prefectural delegation office at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Thursday morning.

No official flight cancellation plan has been announced, although unions warned that disruptions could affect airport operations.

Airport operator ADP said the protest is expected to take the form of a demonstration and should not affect air traffic.