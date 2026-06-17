'We promised the Italians that we would change Europe and we did it,' Giorgia Meloni says

Italian premier hails EU migration reform as 'historic measure' 'We promised the Italians that we would change Europe and we did it,' Giorgia Meloni says

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday hailed the European Parliament's approval of new EU rules on the return of irregular migrants as a "historic measure," saying the reform marks a turning point in Europe's migration policy.



The European Parliament approved an overhaul of return procedures aimed at speeding up the removal of third-country nationals who have no legal right to remain in the bloc.



The reform requires return decisions issued by national authorities to be enforced immediately or within a fixed deadline, strengthening coordination among EU member states and third countries.



Reacting in a post on US social media company X, Meloni described the vote as a significant achievement for Italy and said it reflected policies championed by her government since taking office, particularly on border control and repatriations.



She said the agreement would allow Europe to "quickly repatriate" individuals without legal status and reduce irregular migration flows into the EU.

"Defend the borders, drastically reduce landings, fight human traffickers, immediately repatriate those who have no right to stay with us," Meloni said.

A key element of the reform is the introduction of so-called "return hubs" in third countries that agree to host individuals subject to return decisions, excluding unaccompanied minors. Member states must notify the European Commission before establishing such arrangements.



Meloni argued that the inclusion of return hubs reflects an approach long promoted by Italy, including its cooperation agreement with Albania, which her government has presented as an innovative model for managing migration flows.



"We promised the Italians that we would change Europe and we did it, with courage, with patience, with determination, because our compass is clear, respect the program voted by the citizens, point by point, we will not stop, we will go on like this," she said.