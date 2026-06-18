Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says pre-positioning aims to shorten response time if US and Iran reach agreement and an international mission takes shape

Germany sends navy ships to Red Sea ahead of possible Hormuz mine-clearing mission Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says pre-positioning aims to shorten response time if US and Iran reach agreement and an international mission takes shape

Germany has ordered two navy ships to sail from the eastern Mediterranean into the Red Sea as a preparatory step for a possible mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Thursday.

“As we speak, our minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are passing through the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea,” Pistorius told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers’ in Brussels.

He described the movement as an "advance step" meant to shorten Germany’s response time if an international mission takes shape. “We want to ensure that, should the need arise and the mission become a reality, we are capable of acting quickly and, above all, arriving in the Strait of Hormuz rapidly,” Pistorius said.

Germany is prepared to contribute militarily to safeguarding navigation through the vital shipping lane, Pistorius stressed, but added that any deployment would require both international agreements and domestic parliamentary approval.

He said once the US and Iran reach an agreement on the details and an international mandate is issued, whether by the UN or the EU, the German government would seek authorization from the parliament.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that his government will examine the details of the recently announced US-Iran agreement and monitor developments closely in the coming days before asking parliament for approval to deploy ships.

“I very much welcome the fact that President Trump signed the agreement with Iran in Paris yesterday. It is a major step forward,” Merz told reporters in Brussels ahead of an EU leaders’ summit.

“I have always said that we can envision, for example, deploying mine sweepers there to help ensure that what has now been agreed upon is secured from a military standpoint as well,” he said.

“But that requires a clear legal basis; it requires a mandate from the German parliament, and that will be discussed thoroughly, also in light of developments over the next few days,” Merz added, without specifying a timeline.