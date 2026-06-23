Comments come amid discussion of migration policy within EU and play on existing demographic realities and political divisions across developed world

Migration has failed to solve Europe's demographic crisis: Polish president Comments come amid discussion of migration policy within EU and play on existing demographic realities and political divisions across developed world

Poland’s president said Monday that migration has failed to address demographic decline in Western Europe, warning that both Poland and the wider continent face a deepening population crisis driven by falling birth rates and aging societies.

Speaking at a conference in Warsaw on demographic policy, Karol Nawrocki said Europe is confronting a long-term challenge that cannot be resolved solely through immigration.

"Migration has not solved the demographic problems of Western Europe," he said, arguing that many countries continue to face declining fertility rates despite decades of inward migration. According to the president, the priority should be creating conditions that encourage family formation and higher birth rates among existing populations.

"We must make every effort to stop the worsening demographic problem in Poland and across Europe," Nawrocki said.

According to Poland's statistics office, the country's population has been declining steadily for several years, falling to around 37.3 million in early 2026. Deaths continue to outnumber births, while fertility rates remain well below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

Successive Polish governments have introduced policies aimed at boosting births, including child benefits, tax incentives, and housing programs. However, despite periods of modest improvement, demographic trends have continued to deteriorate.

Nawrocki's comments come amid heightened discussion of migration policy within the EU. Earlier this year, member states began preparations for the implementation of the EU Migration and Asylum Pact, a package of reforms designed to strengthen border management, streamline asylum procedures, and share responsibility for migration across the bloc.