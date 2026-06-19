Macron urges Netanyahu to show responsibility, rationality

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "show responsibility and rationality," saying he disagrees with Israeli policies in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and southern Lebanon.

In an interview with broadcaster France 2 television a day after the G7 summit in Evian, Macron condemned what he described as "new settlements and acts that are absolutely unacceptable in the West Bank."

According to Macron, these policies are "feeding resentment and violence among all the populations of the region."

- Strait of Hormuz, US-Iran agreement

Macron said the US-Iran agreement was finalized in the final hours of the G7 summit and rejected suggestions that it amounted to a capitulation by Tehran.

He said many of Iran's military capabilities had been destroyed but noted that key issues would still need to be addressed during negotiations expected to continue over the next 60 days.

The French president reiterated that France and the UK are ready to help secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and said Paris is prepared to participate in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

He also said France would help the Lebanese army reassert control over its territory.

Ukraine

On Ukraine, Macron praised Kyiv's resistance since the start of the war.

"Ukraine has resisted with bravery and an ability to innovate and produce militarily that has astonished everyone since the first day," he said.

Macron said he hopes to increase pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table and welcomed what he described as progress made by US President Donald Trump in efforts related to the conflict.