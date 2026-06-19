'The first principle of the agreement is the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon,’ Foreign Minister says

France urges Israel to respect Lebanon ceasefire, calls on US to apply 'all necessary pressure’ 'The first principle of the agreement is the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon,’ Foreign Minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday said Israel must respect commitments under a ceasefire framework in Lebanon and called on the US to apply “all necessary pressure” to ensure compliance.

“The first principle of the agreement is the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Barrot told Franceinfo, adding that implementation required continued technical-level discussions following recent diplomatic developments in Europe.

He said the priority now was to ensure the full execution of the agreement’s final steps, including measures related to regional stability and security guarantees.

Barrot warned that without a deal, the region risked prolonged instability, adding that the agreement was necessary to prevent further escalation and economic fallout linked to energy routes.

He stressed that France would remain engaged in diplomatic efforts and coordination with international partners as implementation of the agreement moves forward.

“The hardest part is still ahead of us, of course, but the meeting in Switzerland had lost some of its relevance since the agreement was signed in Versailles,” Barrot said.

He added that technical-level discussions must continue to implement the deal’s final steps, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and freedom of navigation.

“There was no good alternative to signing this agreement. Without it, we would face the continued blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, with consequences for fuel prices and our daily lives, as well as the risk of further escalation in the region,” he said.

“The only way to restore peace and stability in the region is for the Iranian regime to make major concessions,” Barrot noted.