Camp ‘strongly denies’ rumors of parliament dissolution before 2027 presidential election, saying option ‘has never been considered,’ according to BFMTV

Macron camp denies speculation about possible parliament dissolution: Report Camp ‘strongly denies’ rumors of parliament dissolution before 2027 presidential election, saying option ‘has never been considered,’ according to BFMTV

The entourage of French President Emmanuel Macron has “strongly denied” speculation that he could dissolve the National Assembly before the 2027 presidential election, broadcaster BFMTV reported on Saturday.

“It has never been considered,” Macron’s camp said, dismissing reports suggesting a possible early dissolution.

The denial came amid speculation in French media and political circles about a possible dissolution of the lower house of parliament before the 2027 presidential election, reportedly fueled by ongoing political uncertainty.

Macron previously dissolved the National Assembly in June 2024 after his coalition’s heavy defeat in the EU elections, a move that led to a fragmented parliament.

Under France’s constitutional rules, another dissolution would be legally possible after one year, although it is currently considered unlikely by the presidency.

Following the 2024 decision, Macron acknowledged in his 2025 New Year's address that the move had contributed to greater divisions in parliament.

Since then, the National Assembly has remained split into three main blocs with no single majority.