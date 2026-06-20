US president accuses Italian prime minister of denying military base access during Iran war, despite Washington's multibillion-dollar protection of NATO

Trump doubles down on Meloni criticism over lack of help during Iran war US president accuses Italian prime minister of denying military base access during Iran war, despite Washington's multibillion-dollar protection of NATO

US President Donald Trump on Saturday intensified his verbal offensive against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reiterating claims that she failed to support American military operations against Iran.

"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, doubling down on his previous grievances regarding NATO's role during the war.

He asserted that Italy turned its back on the US despite Washington providing "hundreds of billions of dollars" in security support for its "so-called" allies.

The US president further alleged that Meloni repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the G7 summit in France to improve her domestic popularity and to restore ties. “No thanks," he said, expressing a lack of interest.

Meloni had firmly rejected Trump's claims and said they are "completely made up."

"I am frankly stunned," she said earlier in a video posted on social media.

The escalating friction led Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel a planned trip to the US, calling the US president’s comments "serious and offensive."