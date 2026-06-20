Pakistan announces US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland on Sunday

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran will be held on Sunday in Burgenstock, Switzerland, under the framework of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry statement, the discussions are a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Representatives from the United States and Iran will participate in the talks, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, the statement added.

Pakistan has stated that it will continue to facilitate the process as a mediator in order to support progress toward the memorandum's implementation.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said that high-level talks with Iran could take place as early as Sunday.

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments, arrive," Vance told Fox News, adding that this could happen "as soon as tomorrow."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also said that an Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland to follow up on and demand the implementation of the other side’s commitments.