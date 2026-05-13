Nauseda rejects Russian allegations against Baltic states, says any unauthorized military use of Lithuanian airspace would violate sovereignty, int'l law

Lithuania will not allow its airspace to be used for foreign drone strikes: President Nauseda rejects Russian allegations against Baltic states, says any unauthorized military use of Lithuanian airspace would violate sovereignty, int'l law

Lithuania will not allow any foreign power involved in armed conflict in Europe to use its territory or airspace to launch drone strikes against another state, President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday.

“My position is clear and categorical. Lithuanian territory has not been and will not be used for any third-party military operations against neighbouring states,” Nauseda said in remarks cited by Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

“Any attempt to illegally use Lithuanian airspace would be a gross violation of sovereignty and fundamental norms of international law,” he added.

The Lithuanian president said both NATO allies and leaders of countries involved in the conflict in Europe had been informed of Vilnius’ position.

The remarks came after Russian claims that Baltic countries were allowing Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace to strike Russian military and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has expanded long-range drone operations deeper into Russian territory in recent months, while several drone-related incidents have also been recorded in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Russian media reports have speculated that alleged Baltic approval for Ukrainian drone flights could pose a threat to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, which borders Lithuania and Poland.

Baltic and NATO officials, however, have rejected the allegations, saying drones that entered Baltic airspace were most likely diverted by Russian electronic warfare systems rather than intentionally routed through the region.

On Tuesday, Nauseda’s chief foreign policy adviser, Asta Skaisgiryte, also denied the accusations, saying Lithuania has never granted and would never grant permission for third parties to use its airspace for military operations.