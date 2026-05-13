Around 50 people show gastroenteritis symptoms as tests conducted for possible norovirus outbreak

More than 1,700 confined aboard cruise ship in France's Bordeaux after passenger death Around 50 people show gastroenteritis symptoms as tests conducted for possible norovirus outbreak

More than 1,700 people were confined Wednesday aboard a cruise ship in Bordeaux, southwestern France, after a passenger died and dozens of others developed symptoms linked to a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak, French broadcaster TF1 reported.

Health authorities said around 50 passengers showed symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis, while tests are underway to determine whether norovirus is involved.

The ship, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, is carrying 1,233 passengers, mainly British and Irish nationals, along with 514 crew members.

Authorities said a 90-year-old passenger died aboard the vessel, which arrived in Bordeaux from Brest on Tuesday evening.

The cruise departed from the Shetland Islands in the UK on May 6 and made stops in Belfast, Liverpool and Brest before reaching Bordeaux.

The vessel is scheduled to continue its journey to Spain following health checks and investigations.