'Today, halal represents a comprehensive way of life that reflects deep spiritual and cultural values and unites millions of people around the world': Tatarstan President Minnikhanov

'Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2026' kicks off by highlighting rapid growth of halal food market 'Today, halal represents a comprehensive way of life that reflects deep spiritual and cultural values and unites millions of people around the world': Tatarstan President Minnikhanov

Officials emphasize expanding cooperation with Muslim countries, ethical trade values, and growing role of global halal economy

The halal market is growing rapidly worldwide, with exports showing a threefold increase in 2025 compared to the previous year, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said Wednesday at the opening of Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2026 in Tatarstan, Russia.

The 17th edition of the international forum, for which Anadolu serves as global communication partner, is being held in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, and will continue until May 17.

Emphasizing that the concept of halal is not limited to products alone, Minnikhanov said: “Today, halal represents a comprehensive way of life that reflects deep spiritual and cultural values and unites millions of people around the world.”

Minnikhanov noted that there are more than 150 halal-certified producers in the region and that halal exports are increasing.

“Last year, halal export volume reached $45 million. This represents a threefold increase compared to the previous year. I am confident that this forum will create new opportunities for promoting Tatarstan,” he said.

He added that around 100 companies from different regions of Russia and foreign countries are participating in the event and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support.

Following the opening ceremony, Minnikhanov visited Turkish company stands and received information about their products.

Cooperation and development of halal economy

Russia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Valerievich Markovich said that there is significant agricultural and food trade cooperation with Islamic countries.

“We have significant potential to increase the supply of such products. Expanding cooperation with the business community forms the basis for the steady growth of Russian food exports,” he said.

Markovich stressed that the fair is important for establishing business contacts and signing agreements, noting that it will strengthen cooperation between Russian and foreign companies.

Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT) Director General Latifa El Bouabdellaoui said the event is more than just a fair, describing it as “a strategic platform with potential for shared growth and cooperation.”

Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development Youssef Hassan Khalawi also underlined that the concept of halal extends beyond products, emphasizing the importance of ethical values.

“Halal is not just a product; it is a philosophy. Ethical principles must always be at the forefront of our way of doing business and human relations,” he said.

‘We are trying to reflect Turkish flavors here’

Mehmet Akif, an employee at Alaturka Market operating at the International Kazan Halal Market, said Kazan is one of the rare cities where different religions live together.

“Muslims and Christians live here in peace. Russia also supports activities for Muslims,” he said.

Noting that the event increases commercial activity, Akif said: “The eyes of the world are here. There are many visitors, especially from Muslim countries and Africa.”

Stressing that all products they sell are halal, he said: “We are in the meat business, and we are trying to reflect Turkish flavors here.”

Akif also noted that Turks are particularly active in the service sector in Kazan, saying: “There are around 50–60 Turkish butchers. Restaurants, butcher shops, and Turkish desserts are very popular here.”