Bucharest Nine, Nordic allies say Russia remains NATO’s ‘most significant’ security threat Leaders call for stronger collective defense, increased military spending at Bucharest summit

Leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) and Nordic NATO allies said Wednesday that Russia remains the alliance’s “most significant, long-term and direct threat,” stressing the need to reinforce NATO’s collective defense posture along its eastern flank.

In a joint statement issued after the summit in Bucharest, the leaders said: “Russia is and will remain the most significant, long-term and direct threat to Allies’ security.”

The statement added that NATO “must focus on the core task of collective defense, including through a robust forward defense posture” in light of the current security environment.

The meeting brought together leaders from the B9 group and Nordic allies, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US also participated as an observer.

The leaders said allies are increasing defense investments and burden-sharing efforts as NATO members work toward a target of spending 5% of gross domestic product on defense.

They also pledged to strengthen military mobility, missile defense systems and NATO infrastructure on the eastern flank, including the extension of the alliance’s fuel pipeline system.

The group also reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while backing Kyiv’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and continued military assistance.

“We strongly reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine,” the statement said, adding that support for Kyiv is also “an investment in our own security.”

The leaders also voiced support for ongoing US-led peace efforts regarding Ukraine and called for increased pressure on Russia to engage in negotiations to end the war.

They also expressed concern over developments in the Middle East and backed efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The next B9 and Nordic allies summit will take place in Poland.