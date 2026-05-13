17th Russia-Islamic World KazanForum to bring together delegates from 103 countries for talks on trade, culture, AI and investment projects

KazanForum expands global reach with 103 countries, 118 expected deals 17th Russia-Islamic World KazanForum to bring together delegates from 103 countries for talks on trade, culture, AI and investment projects

Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Director General and KazanForum Federal Organizing Committee member Talia Minullina said Wednesday that 118 agreements are expected to be signed during the “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum.”

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 17th edition of the international forum, organized in cooperation with Anadolu as the global communication partner, Minullina outlined details about the scope of the event.

She said KazanForum was granted federal status under a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Minullina noted that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin chairs the organizing committee, while Tatarstan Rais (Head) Rustam Minnikhanov plays a central role in preparations.

Stressing that preparations have continued throughout the year, Minullina said: “According to our registration system, 103 countries have confirmed participation so far. This is the widest international representation in the forum’s history.”

She added that 149 business sessions will be held during the forum, with events taking place mainly at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center and other venues across the city.

Minullina also said the official opening of the International Kazan Halal Market at the Agro-Industrial Park will take place Thursday alongside exhibitions, fashion shows, award ceremonies and religious events.

She noted that 368 VIP delegations are expected to attend, while 152 investment projects will be presented at a dedicated exhibition and 118 agreements are expected to be signed.

Cultural cooperation goals

Tatarstan Culture Minister Irada Ayupova said Kazan’s designation as the cultural capital of the Islamic world represents an important development.

Ayupova said a conference of culture ministers from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states will also be held as part of efforts to strengthen cultural cooperation.

She added that the program includes concerts, exhibitions, theater performances and events focused on Islamic culture, while a traditional ceremony marking the adoption of Islam will be held May 17 in the ancient city of Bolghar.

Marat Gatin, deputy head of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group and adviser to the Tatarstan raid, said the group is marking its 20th anniversary and that forum sessions will address cooperation in politics, economy, education and culture.

Gatin added that a media forum will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence and digitalization on journalism, while programs for young diplomats and chefs aim to strengthen international engagement.

Maxim Denisov, director general for Sports and Social Projects, provided information on transport, accommodation and accreditation procedures, noting that 600 volunteers will support the event and logistics services will be provided for participants.

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz from Istanbul