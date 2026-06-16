Lithuania to appoint ruling party leader as new prime minister Social Democratic party leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius announces decision to lead new government

Lithuania's ruling Social Democratic party leader Mindaugas Sinkevicius is set to replace Inga Ruginiene as the country's new prime minister, according to public broadcaster LRT.

Sinkevicius announced on Tuesday his decision to lead the new government being formed following the establishment of a ruling coalition.

"I wish to inform you that I confirm my determination to take responsibility for the formation of the new government and to serve as prime minister," he wrote on social media.

Elected chairman of the Social Democratic Party in May, Sinkevicius is thus set to replace Ruginiene, who has been prime minister since last fall.

He said the government’s main priorities would be easing the impact of rising prices and living costs while promoting economic growth.

Sinkevicius also stressed the need to strengthen defense and said the country’s foreign policy has to be active, consistent, and results-oriented.

