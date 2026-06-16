German economic sentiment rebounds in June on hopes Iran conflict nearing end ZEW expectations index jumps 20.7 points to 10.5, beating market forecast of minus 5.8

Germany’s economic sentiment improved sharply in June as investors expected the Iran conflict to move toward an end, easing pressure on energy prices and inflation, the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) said Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose 20.7 points from the previous month to 10.5 in June, returning to positive territory after a spring slump.

The figure beat market expectations of minus 5.8 points.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said experts expect the Iran conflict to be nearing an end, which could ease pressure on energy prices and inflation.

Lower price pressures would support energy-intensive industries and private households, helping strengthen domestic demand, he added.

Despite the improvement in expectations, the assessment of Germany’s current economic situation weakened.

The current conditions indicator fell 3.2 points from May to minus 81, showing that analysts still see weak near-term conditions in Europe’s largest economy.

The brighter outlook was reflected across several sectors.

The balance for the automotive industry rose 21.9 points after several months of declines, while expectations for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries increased 16 points.

The mechanical engineering sector also improved, rising 9.2 points, while expectations for private consumption climbed 11.7 points from the previous month.

ZEW said balances for these sectors remained negative despite the strong monthly increases.

The construction sector was the main exception. Its balance fell 15.2 points to minus 12, with ZEW saying the European Central Bank’s recent rate hike likely weighed on the outlook.

Meanwhile, economic sentiment in the eurozone also improved sharply in June.

The eurozone expectations index rose 18.6 points from May to 9.5 points.

However, the assessment of the current economic situation in the eurozone remained negative, falling 2 points to minus 43.4.