Lithuania issues air alert in Vilnius after suspected drone sighting NATO air policing mission activated as Vilnius airport airspace closed

Lithuania issued an air alert in the capital, Vilnius, and several eastern border regions Wednesday after a suspected drone was detected near the border, according to public broadcaster LRT.

The Lithuanian military said it activated NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission after detecting the object on radar and urged residents in affected areas to take shelter.

Authorities issued successive warnings as drone activity was reported near the Ignalina, Utena, Zarasai and Svencionys districts before extending the alert to Vilnius and surrounding areas.

The military said the situation was similar to recent incidents reported in neighboring Latvia and Estonia, adding that issuing public warnings was a standard preventive measure.

“Air alert! Immediately head to a shelter or a safe space,” the armed forces said in an emergency message to residents.

Vilnius airport temporarily suspended operations at around 10 am local time (0700 GMT) after the alert was issued.

Officials were also taken to emergency shelters. Presidential aide Frederikas Jansonas said President Gitanas Nauseda and his staff were escorted to safety.

A similar evacuation was carried out at parliament, where lawmakers and staff were moved to underground shelters, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene was also taken to a shelter, her spokesperson said.

Train services were temporarily disrupted in parts of the country, including Vilnius, and passengers were evacuated to safe areas at stations.

National Crisis Management Centre head Vilmantas Vitkauskas later confirmed that “one drone was sighted over Vilnius district.”