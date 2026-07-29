Border guards say 20 people fled back to Belarus after officers approached

Lithuania discovers suspected migrant tunnel at Belarus border Border guards say 20 people fled back to Belarus after officers approached

Lithuanian border guards have discovered an unfinished tunnel believed to have been intended for irregular migrant crossings from Belarus, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on Wednesday.

The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said officers from the Kapciamiestis border station detected suspected digging activity late Sunday near the village of Pertakas in the Lazdijai district after vibration sensors were triggered.

The border in the area is marked by a stream, with a security fence located further inside Lithuanian territory.

Around 20 foreign nationals fled back into Belarus after noticing the approaching border guards, according to VSAT.

Officers later found an unfinished tunnel measuring about 11 meters (36 feet) that appeared to have been intended to pass beneath a patrol path into Lithuanian territory.

They also discovered logs believed to have been intended for structural support, along with excavated sand and buckets. The tunnel was subsequently filled in.

The discovery comes one week after Lithuanian authorities reported finding another unfinished tunnel along the Belarus border.

VSAT chief Rustamas Liubajevas said migrants were increasingly attempting to dig tunnels to enter Lithuania from Belarus and accused Belarusian border guards of facilitating the operations, saying they could not take place without their involvement.