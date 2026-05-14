Political crisis escalates after The Progressives announced it was no longer prepared to work in current government

Latvian prime minister resigns after coalition partner withdraws support Political crisis escalates after The Progressives announced it was no longer prepared to work in current government

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina has resigned after one of the parties in the ruling coalition withdrew support for the government, triggering its collapse, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing, Silina said she had submitted her resignation letter to President Edgars Rinkevics, adding that the current government would continue performing its duties until a new Cabinet is formed, public broadcaster LSM reported.

The crisis escalated after coalition partner The Progressives announced on Wednesday that it was no longer prepared to work in the current government.

“This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision in this situation,” Silina said, accusing political rivals of prioritizing “political jealousy and narrow party interests” over responsibility.

She also defended her nomination of Col. Raivis Melnis for the post of defense minister after the resignation of former Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

“Seeing a strong candidate for the post of defense minister, political windbags have chosen a crisis – a government crisis,” she said.

According to the report, consultations between the president and parliamentary factions are expected to begin on Friday to discuss the formation of a new government.

The coalition turmoil follows growing political tensions linked to recent drone-related security incidents in Latvia and disagreements inside the ruling alliance.

Earlier Thursday, Progressives parliamentary faction leader Andris Suvajevs warned that the government could fall if a no-confidence vote against Silina proceeded in parliament.

Silina, from the center-right New Unity alliance, took office as Latvia’s prime minister in September 2023.