‘Russia can destroy buildings, not Ukraine’s will and Latvia’s support,’ Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze says

Latvia says Russian strike damages its honorary consulate in eastern Ukraine ‘Russia can destroy buildings, not Ukraine’s will and Latvia’s support,’ Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze says

Latvia’s honorary consulate in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk was damaged in a Russian attack, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said Friday.

“With indignation I confirm that Latvia’s Honorary Consulate in Sloviansk has been hit by Russia’s attack,” Braze said through the US social media company X.

Braze noted that she had informed EU and NATO foreign ministers, as well as international organizations, about the incident.

“Russia can destroy buildings, not Ukraine’s will and Latvia’s support,” she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian guided aerial bomb strikes on Sloviansk killed five people and injured nine others.

“The Russians damaged ordinary homes, the consulate building, and vehicles,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He said a separate Russian missile strike in the Kyiv region killed six people and injured dozens more.

“These were brutal attacks on civilians, and the Russians must be held accountable for them,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that additional interceptors for Patriot air defense systems remained “the number one priority.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned Russia’s latest attacks in the Kyiv region and in Sloviansk, as well as damage to the honorary consulate, describing it as another "complete disregard for diplomacy."

"Europe stands in full solidarity with Latvia and Ukraine," she said on X, adding that Russia is "losing the war it started, and is increasingly targeting civilians in a desperate attempt to crush Ukraine’s spirit."

"But Ukraine’s spirit is unbreakable. And so is Europe’s resolve to support Ukraine’s defence," she concluded.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also condemned the attacks.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s relentless attacks across Ukraine, in which -- among many others -- Latvia’s Honorary Consul’s building in Sloviansk was hit,” Wadephul said on X.

“We stand in solidarity with our EU and NATO ally. Russia once again shows its true face -- which strengthens our unity,” he added.