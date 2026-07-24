Leading tech firms, organizations urge US to support open-weight AI models to secure global leadership, foster innovation and ensure broad economic prosperity.

Major tech firms urge US to embrace open weight models for AI leadership Leading tech firms, organizations urge US to support open-weight AI models to secure global leadership, foster innovation and ensure broad economic prosperity.

A coalition of 25 major tech entities, including Meta, Microsoft and NVIDIA, released a joint statement Friday emphasizing the importance of open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models.

The document titled "Open Weights and American AI Leadership" argued that the US faces a critical choice similar to the early open-source software movement of the 1980s.

Open-weight models, which anyone can download, modify and run on their own infrastructure, make advanced AI more accessible and widely available.

The coalition stated that these models expand access to the digital economy by allowing startups, universities and public institutions to build upon advanced systems without training them from scratch.

Organizations can match the right model to the right job at the appropriate cost while reserving frontier-scale capabilities for more complex problems.

The group highlighted that open weights strengthen competition across cloud providers, chipmakers and application developers by preventing the concentration of technology gains in a few hands.

Companies also gain greater control over their own data and capabilities without becoming locked into a single provider.

The signatories acknowledged that open weights carry distinct risks but argued that prohibiting them is the wrong policy response.

The statement suggested that openness provides one of the most important paths to safety because relying solely on closed models creates dangerous single points of failure.

Transparency allows a broad community of researchers to examine behavior, identify vulnerabilities and develop crucial safeguards over time.

The coalition urged policymakers to expand access to computing resources and invest in shared training assets like datasets and evaluation frameworks.

The group also warned against premature restrictions on open models that could stifle competition or drive innovation overseas.

The statement defended the practice of model distillation as a legitimate technique for improvement rather than unlawful misappropriation.

The coalition concluded that open-weight artificial intelligence can extend American technological leadership and ensure that the benefits of this technology reach all sectors of the economy.

Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, said on X that AI will transform every industry, power every company, and be built by every country, "Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty.

"The world needs both frontier closed models and frontier open models."

Elon Musk, head of Tesla, X and AI platform xAI, supported Huang and said: "This has my full support. Jensen is right."