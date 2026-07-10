Temperatures could reach 109.4°F in Sardinia on Monday, brief weekend storms expected

Italy's 3rd heat wave expected to last until July 20 Temperatures could reach 109.4°F in Sardinia on Monday, brief weekend storms expected

Italy's third heat wave of the year is expected to continue until at least July 20, with temperatures forecast to reach 43°C (109.4°F) in inland areas of Sardinia on Monday, according to meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici of iLMeteo.it.

After temperatures of 38°C to 40°C (100.4°F to 104°F) during the second heat wave, daily highs of 34°C to 35°C (93.2°F to 95°F) have become the new baseline, Tedici said.

He noted that average daytime temperatures in June were around 30°C to 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F) in Italy three to four decades ago, while July highs in Milan have increased from around 33°C (91.4°F) in the last century to about 37°C (98.6°F) in recent years.

Thunderstorms are expected mainly along the central and southern Apennines through Friday.

Between Friday evening and Saturday, unstable weather is forecast across much of northern Italy and the Po Valley, with locally heavy rainfall.

Tedici said the storms will be caused by cooler air moving eastward from Spain that will temporarily weaken the African anticyclone and trigger strong thermal contrasts.

Following the brief period of instability, temperatures are expected to rise again, with inland southwestern Sardinia forecast to see highs of 43°C (109.4°F) on Monday.

Tedici warned residents to avoid going outdoors during the hottest and most humid hours of the day in the affected areas.

Conditions are expected to ease slightly from Wednesday before another period of extreme heat is forecast around July 17.

Unlike the first two heat waves, which mainly affected central and northern Italy, the latest episode is expected to extend across southern Italy as well.