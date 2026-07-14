Police target 3 major clans in Reggio Calabria in operation involving more than 500 officers, according to ANSA news agency

Italy arrests 79 in crackdown on 'Ndrangheta mafia network Police target 3 major clans in Reggio Calabria in operation involving more than 500 officers, according to ANSA news agency

Italian police arrested 79 people in a major operation targeting the 'Ndrangheta, the most powerful organized crime group in the country, authorities said Tuesday.

The operation in Reggio Calabria targeted the De Stefano, Tegano and Condello clans, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Authorities said 73 of those arrested were taken to prison, while six were placed under house arrest.

The suspects face charges including mafia-type criminal association, drug trafficking, extortion, robbery, and the illegal possession and carrying of firearms.

Investigators said the operation uncovered the clans' alleged economic activities, ranging from drug trafficking to the extortion of merchants and business owners.

More than 500 State Police and Carabinieri officers took part in the operation.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the operation in a post on X.

"The Reggio Calabria District Anti-Mafia Directorate dealt a devastating blow to the 'Ndrangheta, deploying over 500 State Police and Carabinieri officers in a major operation that led to the arrest of 79 people, damaging the interests of the mafia," Meloni said.

"Thanks to those who defend the rule of law with courage and professionalism every day. The State will not yield. The fight against the mafia is and will continue to be an absolute priority for the Government," she added.

According to Interpol, the 'Ndrangheta originated in the southern Italian region of Calabria but has expanded to more than 84 countries.