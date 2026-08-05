Recep Tayyip Erdogan also thanks political parties, parliamentary groups, lawmakers who contributed to preparation and finalization of proposed legislation

Turkish President Erdogan hails new bill as key step to 'permanently' end threat of terrorism Recep Tayyip Erdogan also thanks political parties, parliamentary groups, lawmakers who contributed to preparation and finalization of proposed legislation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said a new legislative proposal aimed at strengthening national solidarity and social cohesion marks a significant step in Türkiye’s efforts to permanently eliminate the threat of terrorism.

"Following extensive consultations, the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion was submitted today to the consideration of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye with broad consensus reflecting our cherished nation’s determination to achieve a lasting resolution," Erdogan said in a social media post after the bill was submitted to the Turkish parliament.

"I hope this step, which aims to permanently free Türkiye from the threat of terrorism, reinforce our national unity and solidarity, and strengthen the climate of peace and stability in our country and across the region, will yield positive results," Erdogan added.

Erdogan also thanked political parties, parliamentary groups and lawmakers who contributed to the preparation and finalization of the proposed legislation.