Egypt’s flag carrier resumes flights to Sudan after suspension since May 2025 EgyptAir’s return raises number of international airlines operating at Port Sudan airport to 5

EgyptAir resumed flights to Sudan on Wednesday, with its first flight landing at Port Sudan International Airport after operations had been suspended since May 2025.

Sudan Airports Company said in a statement that Port Sudan International Airport had received EgyptAir’s first flight, marking the resumption of the direct route between Cairo and Port Sudan.

The return of direct flights would strengthen air connectivity between Sudan and Egypt, support operations at Port Sudan International Airport and expand travel options for passengers, the company added.

With EgyptAir’s return, the number of international airlines operating at Port Sudan International Airport has increased to five, it said.

The other international carriers currently serving the airport are Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Oman’s SalamAir.

Sudan has been engulfed in a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023 over disagreements concerning the integration of the RSF into the military.

The conflict has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing around 13 million others, according to UN estimates.