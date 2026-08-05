Foreign ministers review preparations for upcoming visit as tensions remain high following attacks on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq

Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss security delegation visit week after US-Saudi strikes Foreign ministers review preparations for upcoming visit as tensions remain high following attacks on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed preparations Wednesday for an upcoming visit by an Iraqi security delegation to Saudi Arabia, one week after joint US-Saudi airstrikes targeted Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting on Jerusalem in the Jordanian capital, Amman, according to a statement from Iraq's Foreign Ministry carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The ministers reviewed arrangements for the planned security delegation's visit and discussed reciprocal visits at various levels aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination.

The meeting came a week after US and Saudi forces carried out overnight precision strikes against targets linked to Iran-aligned groups in Iraq. US Central Command said the operation targeted sites connected to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups launched additional attacks.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Iran-backed coalition of Shiite armed groups, said the strikes hit several of its headquarters, killing at least 20 members, wounding 32 others and causing extensive damage.