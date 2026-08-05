’For our new signing Mohamed Salah, a signing ceremony will be held at Papara Park on Thursday, August 6 (tomorrow) at 19:30,’ club says

Trabzonspor to hold signing ceremony for Mohamed Salah ’For our new signing Mohamed Salah, a signing ceremony will be held at Papara Park on Thursday, August 6 (tomorrow) at 19:30,’ club says

Trabzonspor announced Wednesday that it will hold a signing ceremony for new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park on Thursday.

“For our new signing Mohamed Salah, a signing ceremony will be held at Papara Park on Thursday, August 6 (tomorrow) at 19:30 (1630GMT),” the club said in a statement on US social media company X.

The club invited fans to attend the ceremony to “witness history and take the first step of this unforgettable journey together.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players produced by Egyptian football, the winger is set to become one of the most decorated footballers ever to play in the Turkish league.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season after nine years with the English Premier League club.

The Egyptian scored 257 goals and provided 120 assists in 442 appearances for Liverpool, becoming the club’s third-highest scorer in all competitions behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

He also left as Liverpool’s record goalscorer and assist provider in the Premier League.

Salah won eight major trophies during his time at Anfield, including two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Individually, he won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year award three times and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year honor three times.