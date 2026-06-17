Amendment prevents possible return of former premier Viktor Orban

Hungary limits prime minister's term to 8 years Amendment prevents possible return of former premier Viktor Orban

The Hungarian Parliament adopted an amendment limiting prime ministerial terms to eight years, blocking a possible return of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who ruled for 16 years.

The parliament adopted the 16th amendment to the Fundamental Law with 135 votes in favor, 50 against, and six abstentions, the government announced Monday in a written statement.

The amendment limits the prime minister’s tenure to two terms, preventing any individual who has already served eight years in the role from serving again.

According to the regulation, the calculation must include all terms served by the prime minister on or after May 2, 1990.

"The political message of the decision is clear: the power of the Prime Minister cannot be unlimited in time," the statement noted.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Tisza party won against Orban in the April 12 parliamentary elections, ending Orban’s 16-year rule.