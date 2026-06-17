Demonstrators in Tirana oppose planned tourism development allegedly linked to US President Trump's daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner

Anti-government protests over Zvernec tourism project continue for 17th day in Albania Demonstrators in Tirana oppose planned tourism development allegedly linked to US President Trump's daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner

Anti-government demonstrators in Albania's capital on Tuesday continued protesting a planned tourism development project linked to US President Donald Trump’s daughter for the 17th consecutive day.

A large crowd gathered in Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square, chanting, “Albania is not for sale,” to protest the planned sale of a beach in the Zvernec area of southwestern Vlora county as part of a tourism development project allegedly linked to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Carrying banners and placards, demonstrators marched with Albanian flags to the Prime Minister's Office on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.

As in previous days, participants stopped in front of the government building and chanted slogans demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"Edi Rama, you traitor, resign as soon as possible!" protesters shouted.

Now in its third week, the protest movement has shown no signs of losing momentum, with organizers and participants saying they intend to continue demonstrations until their demands are met.

Protesters describe the rallies as a response to the country's political and economic conditions and say they will maintain pressure through sustained civic action.

According to Albanian media reports, the country's Special Prosecution Office has launched an investigation into the project.

In remarks to CNN, Rama previously rejected allegations that the Zvernec development project belonged to the Trump family.

On the fourth day of the protests, which began on May 30 and have attracted thousands of people, police used water cannons against demonstrators.

The project, reportedly linked to Kushner, is estimated to cost around $4 billion.