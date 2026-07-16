Around 6,000 customers remain without electricity in Sarthe, according to regional authorities

Power outages affect 13,000 households across France after severe storms Around 6,000 customers remain without electricity in Sarthe, according to regional authorities

Around 13,000 households across France remained without electricity on Thursday following severe storms that swept across parts of the country overnight, according to electricity distribution operator Enedis, cited by broadcaster Franceinfo.

In the Sarthe department, around 6,000 customers were still without power on Thursday, a day after the storms triggered flooding and fallen trees, according to Ouest-France.

The departmental fire service carried out 162 emergency interventions overnight, mainly in the southern part of Sarthe and around the town of La Fleche.

France has faced repeated episodes of extreme heat in recent weeks, with dry conditions contributing to major wildfires while violent storms have also caused widespread disruption to power and transport networks.