Berlin would 'be ready to do' its part if such opportunity, deputy government spokesman says

Germany sees 'window for talks' with Russia to end Ukraine war Berlin would 'be ready to do' its part if such opportunity, deputy government spokesman says

The German government believes talks with Russia aimed at ending the Ukraine war could take place in the coming months, despite escalating hostilities, according to a report published Wednesday.

"A window for talks between the European side and Russia is slowly opening. However, the fierce fighting of recent days indicates that this process is likely to take months, rather than just weeks," the German Press Agency (dpa) cited government sources as saying.

Asked about the report during a press briefing in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer said: “We have repeatedly emphasized that we have a strong interest in seeing this war come to an end.”

“We’ve always said that if such an opportunity were to arise, we would of course be ready to do our part,” he added.

According to dpa, discussions are currently underway among European countries regarding who might lead such talks on behalf of Europe.

"There are strong indications that the E3 will continue to play a key role in this process," government sources were quoted as saying.

In recent months, European countries have largely been sidelined in negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine.

The term E3 refers to Germany, Britain, and France.