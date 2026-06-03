'There will be no comprehensive solution to this war with Iran if the Lebanese issue is set aside,' says Sebastien Lecornu

French prime minister says Israel must end 'illegal occupation' of Lebanese territory 'There will be no comprehensive solution to this war with Iran if the Lebanese issue is set aside,' says Sebastien Lecornu

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Wednesday called on Israel to end its "illegal occupation" of Lebanese territory, warning that the country's military strategy risks undermining regional stability.

Addressing the French National Assembly, Lecornu said the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon must be respected and criticized the ongoing Israeli military operations.

"It is clear that not only must the ceasefire be respected, it is fragile, to say the least, even resembling a kind of 'ceasefire through fire,' which is unacceptable, but Israel must put an end to this war and to the illegal occupation it maintains on Lebanese territory," he said.

Lecornu argued that the conflict in Lebanon cannot be separated from wider efforts to address tensions involving Iran, saying France had repeatedly warned its allies against sidelining the Lebanese issue.

"There will be no comprehensive solution to this war with Iran if the Lebanese issue is set aside," he said, noting Hezbollah's ties to Tehran and warning that attempts to ignore Lebanon's role in regional dynamics had proven misguided.

The French premier said the policies pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were ultimately harming Israel's own interests.

"What the Israeli government is doing is endangering, in the medium and long term, the security of the State of Israel itself," Lecornu said, adding that the consequences of ongoing military operations were creating new security risks rather than enhancing security.

He criticized what he described as a strategy of "permanent war" pursued by Netanyahu, saying France was working to oppose such an approach while seeking support from regional partners and the United States.

"We can clearly see that the strategy of permanent war that Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently deploying before our eyes is something that must not only be hindered and opposed, but also requires convincing regional partners and, of course, the US to move in this direction," he said.

Lecornu said France's priorities since the outbreak of hostilities have included protecting French nationals, preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and supporting Lebanon, with which France maintains longstanding historical ties.

He added that developments in Lebanon directly affect ongoing US-Iran talks and broader efforts to stabilize the region.

Iran's terms to permanently end the US-Israeli war currently on halt include the end of fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, where the latest assault began in early March.

Netanyahu recently ordered troops to expand the Lebanese incursion and strike targets in Beirut, but was restrained by US President Donald Trump, who called him crazy in a heated phone exchange.