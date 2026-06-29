French NGO warns forests' ability to absorb carbon is declining, threatening climate goals Report says increased logging under draft climate strategy would worsen decline

French forest protection group Canopee warned Monday that the country's forests are losing their ability to absorb carbon, arguing that the decline could jeopardize France's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The NGO said protecting forests' capacity to absorb and store carbon was "as important as reducing emissions," describing the issue as a major but largely overlooked challenge in climate policy.

Carbon sinks absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping offset residual emissions that cannot be eliminated through emissions cuts or technological advances.

Forests are France's largest natural carbon sink, according to the report.

Canopee cited data from France's emissions monitoring agency Citepa showing that the amount of carbon absorbed by the country's forests has fallen by more than half since the early 2000s.

The group attributed the decline to higher tree mortality, slower forest growth linked to climate change and increased timber harvesting.

It argued that while drought, heat waves and pests have weakened forests, part of the decline stems from "identifiable and reversible political choices."

Canopee criticized the latest draft of France's National Low-Carbon Strategy (SNBC), currently under public consultation, saying it includes plans to increase timber harvesting by more than 13% by 2030.

According to the report, the planned increase would reduce forests' annual carbon absorption by around 11 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

The NGO said rising demand for wood used in energy production was driving higher harvesting levels, urging authorities to redirect public support away from wood used for energy and toward forestry practices that better protect ecosystems and the production of construction timber.

It called for less timber harvesting and a halt to new industrial projects that would increase pressure on French forests, saying limiting annual harvesting to 50 million cubic meters would allow France to meet its 2030 target for carbon absorption by natural sinks.