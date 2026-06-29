’We must shape our mindset accordingly and in our day-to-day operations act as if an armed conflict with Russia were a near-term prospect,’ foreign intelligence agency chief says

Polish spy chief urges readiness for possible conflict with Russia ’We must shape our mindset accordingly and in our day-to-day operations act as if an armed conflict with Russia were a near-term prospect,’ foreign intelligence agency chief says

Poland's Foreign Intelligence Agency chief Pawel Szota on Monday called for preparations as if a conflict with Russia is imminent, according to broadcaster TVP World.

"Today, taking into account the full spectrum of threats from the Kremlin, we must shape our mindset accordingly and in our day-to-day operations act as if an armed conflict with Russia were a near-term prospect," Szota told the Rzeczpospolita daily.

He warned that the level of Russian aggression is "very high" and the risk of military confrontation is "real."

Szota further noted that Russia can continue the war with Ukraine for several more years, adding that President Vladimir Putin "will not give up this war because, especially domestically, he must present himself as the victor."

"We assume that Russian provocations – testing NATO, what we are already observing for example in Poland – will certainly continue," he said, adding: "The Russians are observing our reactions."

