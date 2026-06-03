French government seeks to disband far-right, far-left groups Government plans to dissolve Patria Albiges and Front de rue groups

France intends to disband a far-right and a far-left group, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said Wednesday.

They include far-right Identitarian group Patria Albiges and far-left Front de rue, Bregeon told reporters following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

She said Interior Minister Laurent Nunez proposed the dissolution of the two groups to President Emmanuel Macron during the meeting.

Patria Albiges says it seeks to raise awareness about issues including immigration, insecurity and "Islamism." Eleven far-right activists linked to the group were reportedly sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to eight months, according to broadcaster Franceinfo.

Meanwhile, Front de Rue is an anti-fascist group based in northern France, particularly in Lille.

The announcement came after Macron convened government officials in February to examine measures against extremist violent groups following the death of a French nationalist activist during clashes between far-left and far-right groups in Lyon.

