16 brigades dispatched to scene, where rescue operations are underway, reports media

Freight train collides with passenger train in western Poland, injuring 2 16 brigades dispatched to scene, where rescue operations are underway, reports media

A freight train collided with a passenger train in western Poland on Thursday, injuring two people, according to emergency services.

The collision occurred in the town of Bialosliwie in Pila County, the regional fire service said, the Polish broadcaster TVP Poznan reported.

Sixteen brigades have been dispatched to the scene, where rescue operations are underway.

Train traffic through the area has been suspended.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the collision. Further details are expected.