French President Macron highlights new contracts, investment, regional cooperation at France-Oman Business Forum during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Paris

France seeks deeper economic partnership with Oman French President Macron highlights new contracts, investment, regional cooperation at France-Oman Business Forum during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France aims to deepen its economic partnership with Oman, highlighting newly signed contracts and calling for increased two-way investment.

"There is a lot of appetite from the French enterprise and the French business leaders and the French investors to work with you," Macron said at the France-Oman Business Forum during Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Paris.

He added that the two countries signed several agreements earlier in the day involving French companies, including Suez, EDF, CMA CGM, and Airbus, as well as cooperation between government ministries.

Macron said France also wanted to attract more investment from Oman, noting that the two sides have signed an agreement involving the Omani Investment Authority and are working to expand cooperation in technology and other sectors.

He said discussions also covered opportunities in transport, energy, defense, and space, citing companies such as Veolia, Alstom, Systra, Thales, and Airbus.

Macron described Oman as a key regional partner and praised the sultan's approach to regional affairs.

"We really believe that the Franco-Omani partnership is something on which we can build additional opportunities for the whole GCC," he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The president said the government supports French companies seeking to expand projects in Oman and expressed hope that the business forum would lead to further commercial cooperation between the two countries.